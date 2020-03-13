Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 11:13AM MDT until March 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous conditions can be expected with poor

visibility in heavy snow at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.