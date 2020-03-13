Dense Fog Advisory issued March 13 at 9:11PM MDT until March 14 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…El Paso county.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Numerous locations throughout El Paso
county were reporting visibility at 1/4 mile due to fog,
freezing drizzle and light snow. Roadways in El Paso county may
be quite slick due to the frozen and freezing precipitation. Use
extreme caution if out and about tonight.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.