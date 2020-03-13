Dense Fog Advisory issued March 13 at 5:37PM MDT until March 14 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range
Below 7500 Feet and Colorado Springs Vicinity/Southern El Paso
County/Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be alert for patchy icy roads across El
Paso county this evening into the early morning hours.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
