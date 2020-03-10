Red Flag Warning issued March 10 at 4:00AM MDT until March 10 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for today, from 1 PM to 7

PM MDT, for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire

weather zones 228…229 and 230, which includes Pueblo County,

Huerfano County and western Las Animas County…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low humidity levels and dry fuels, which

is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228…229 and 230.

* Winds…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 to 15 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.