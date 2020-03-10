Red Flag Warning issued March 10 at 2:58PM MDT until March 10 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect today until 7 PM MDT, for
gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather zones
228…229 and 230, which includes Pueblo County, Huerfano County
and western Las Animas County…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228…229 and 230.
* Winds…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
