Red Flag Warning issued March 10 at 2:58PM MDT until March 10 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect today until 7 PM MDT, for

gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather zones

228…229 and 230, which includes Pueblo County, Huerfano County

and western Las Animas County…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228…229 and 230.

* Winds…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.