Weather Alert: isolated flash flooding for some and a few strong storms

Starting this afternoon and lasting through late tonight there is a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms across Southern Colorado, our main concerns are hail and wind. These storms also have the potential to produce heavy rainfall so there is a chance for isolated flash flooding across Southern Colorado. If you live in area that is prone to flooding make sure you stay alert and remember "turn around don't drown". Our lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will become mostly clear once the showers and thunderstorms come to an end.

For the start of the weekend we will keep rain chances in the forecast. The I-25 corridor has a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms our main concern will be hail and wind. Temperatures will fall with highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

The cool temperatures don't last for long. Highs will be back in the 80s and 90s to finish out the weekend. Our skies will be mostly clear but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm across Southern Colorado.

As we head into the start of the work week we will keep the highs in the 80s to 90s. Rain chances do enter back into our forecast.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the work week. Highs will remain in the 80s to 90s with a few hometowns flirting with the triple digits. We do have a chance for an afternoon too evening.

Temperatures will drop Wednesday into the 80s to low 90s across Southern Colorado. The will remain there for the remainder of the work week. There is a chance for daily afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms.