Sunny skies and mostly dry Independence Day

Tonight we will have lows in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 60s. Our skies will mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Independence Day is going to be hot! We will have highs in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s. It will be sunny however there is a chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon to evening time. Most of Southern Colorado will stay dry.

The holiday weekend we will continue to have highs in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. There is chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening time for both Saturday and Sunday.

The warm temperatures and rain chances will continue as we head into the start of the work week. Highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. We can experience showers and thunderstorms in afternoon to evening time.

Temperatures increase slightly for Tuesday, highs will be in the 80s and 90s across Southern Colorado. We have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated Rain chances will continue across Southern Colorado. Highs will continue to slightly increase in to the 90s for majority of Southern Colorado. The Eastern Plains will be flirting with the triple digits.