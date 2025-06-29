Cooler Temperatures For the Week Ahead-Widely Scattered Storms Each Day

A wedge of cooler air marched down from Northeast Colorado. and as expected, skies turned cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Only a few afternoon sprinkles hit Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, but there's a chance that a stray storm could hit the city each afternoon all the way through the Independence Day weekend.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the central Front Range, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s in most foothill communities like Woodland Park, Divide, Cripple Creek and Manitou Springs.

Expect daytime high temperatures to stay in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs, with Wednesday and Thursday being the warmest. Friday, Independence Day will be just perfect for most outdoor activities, but widely scattered storms will form along the Southern Front Range by midafternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy by the time the fireworks start.