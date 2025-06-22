Seasonal temps and rain chances this work week

Red Flag Warning remains in place for the High Country until 10PM due to dry and breezy conditions.

Tonight we will keep the clear skies across Southern Colorado. The Eastern Plains will have lows in the 60s, 50s along the I-25 corridor, and 30s to 40s for the High Country. It will be breezy.

The start of the work week highs will fall into the 80s for the Eastern Plains, 70s along the I-25 corridor, and 70s to 80s for the High Country. There is chance for an isolated afternoon to evening showers.

We will keep with the cooler temps and rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. We have a chance for widespread showers across Southern Colorado.

For the second half of the work week temperatures will rise back into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a slight chance for a pop up shower Thursday but we will dry out by Friday and have sunny skies to finish the work week.

We will keep with the sunny skies and hot temperatures as we head into the start of the weekend.