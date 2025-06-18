Heat kicks up for the second half of the work week

Tonight we will continue to have clear skies. Our lows will be in the 60s for the Eastern Plains, 50s along the I-25 corridor, and 40s to 50s for the High Country.

Temperatures increase into the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s. Majority of Southern Colorado will have sunny skies but the Southeastern corner from Trinidad to Springfield does have slight chance for an isolated shower and t-storm.

Friday will be scorcher in Southern Colorado. We already have a Heat Advisory in place for portions of the Eastern Plains from 11AM Friday to 6PM Saturday. We could possibly see more counties added to the advisory as we get closer to Friday. Highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s.

Portions of the High Country is under a Fire Weather Watch from Friday morning to Saturday evening. This is due to low humidity and breezy conditions. They can see gust up to 50 mph. It will be breezy across all of Southern Colorado the lower elevations can expect gust up to 30 mph.

The summerlike temperatures will continue as we head into the weekend, 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s.

The start of the work week we will welcome rain chances back into our forecast. Our highs will fall into the 80s.

The rain chances will continue as we head into Tuesday with highs in 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.