Intermittent Rain through Tonight

THURSDAY: Thursday brings more clouds and chilly temps with highs in the 40's and low 50's with widely scattered showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Higher terrain areas around our local mtn cities could see rain transition to a slushy, wet snow into the late afternoon-evening.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated storm chance by the afternoon, around 20%. Highs in the 60's to low 70's along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: The weekend is much warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70's with only an isolated storm chance Saturday and Sunday