Skip to Content
Weather

Intermittent Rain through Tonight

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:38 PM
Published 3:11 PM

THURSDAY: Thursday brings more clouds and chilly temps with highs in the 40's and low 50's with widely scattered showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Higher terrain areas around our local mtn cities could see rain transition to a slushy, wet snow into the late afternoon-evening.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated storm chance by the afternoon, around 20%. Highs in the 60's to low 70's along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: The weekend is much warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70's with only an isolated storm chance Saturday and Sunday

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.