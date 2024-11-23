Winds pick up Sunday ahead of an active holiday week

TODAY: For the start of the weekend, highs will continue to increase across Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s along the I-25 corridor and for the eastern plains while the high country will have highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Our skies will remain dry and sunny. We'll experience breezy westerly winds in most areas, with slightly stronger winds across the Sangres around 30 MPH.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will drop a few degrees with much stronger westerly winds up to 25 MPH along I-25 and 60 MPH across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

EXTENDED: We stay dry Monday with highs falling to the 40s in Colorado Springs. There's a slight chance for rain showers Tuesday during the day, switching over to snow overnight with rain/snow mixing Wednesday. Right now, it appears we could have a few lingering showers for the early hours on Thanksgiving with even cooler temperatures in the 30s for some lower lying areas. We'll keep you updated as our models continue to develop!