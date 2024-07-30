Another Hot Day with Heat Advisory

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 1:00pm until 7:00pm today for most of El Paso County, most of Pueblo County, and eastern portions of Fremont County.

THIS MORNING/AFERNOON: Mostly sunny skies this morning and this afternoon partly cloudy with a very slight chance for a passing, light shower. High of 96° for Colorado Springs and 101° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 60s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies Wednesday morning then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Warm highs once again with 96° expected for Colorado Springs and near 100° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours and possibly a few clouds during the afternoon. Warm to hot high temperatures again with a high of 91° for Colorado Springs and 96° for Pueblo.