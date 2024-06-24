Dangerous heat today & tomorrow!

TODAY: Highs will be in the mid 90s in Colorado Springs and triple digits in Pueblo and across the plains. We have heat advisories in effect starting at noon and lasting until 6pm for El Paso, Pueblo, and Eastern Fremont county. Make sure to drink plenty and water and limit your time outdoors! There is a slight possibility for an afternoon shower.

TOMORROW: The heat will stick around Tuesday with an even lower chance for afternoon showers.

EXTENDED: A weak front makes its way through the area Wednesday and Thursday bringing more chances for rain and severe weather. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, as well. A stronger cold front late Friday will cause cooler temperatures for the start of our weekend!