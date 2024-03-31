Red Flag Warnings ahead of Monday storm

EASTER SUNDAY: Warm and windy conditions continue. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for most southeastern counties until late in the evening with winds gusting up to 50 MPH. Temperatures will reach the high 60s in Colorado Springs; 70s can be expected for Pueblo and the plains.

MONDAY: Much chillier and wetter weather bears down across Southeast Colorado with a rain and snow mix for Colorado Springs starting right around the morning commute. High temperatures will only reach the 40s. You can expect the storm to ramp up in the afternoon and evening, finally drying out overnight into Tuesday.

EXTENDED: Warm and dry weather returns with temperatures in the 60s and 70s by Wednesday.