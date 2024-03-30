Windy & warm Easter weekend

EASTER WEEKEND: It'll be warm and windy through the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s . You can expect gusts close to 40 mph around the Pikes Peak region Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next storm system, bringing elevated fire danger. Scattered snow showers will continue across the mountains all weekend.

EXTENDED: Rain and snow chances will heighten Sunday night with more widespread precipitation in store Monday. Teller County and northern El Paso County will likely pick up some slushy snow through Monday with a rain/snow mix in the lower terrain areas through Monday afternoon. We dry out as we head further into the work week with temperatures making a rebound to the 60s in Colorado Springs by Wednesday.