Gorgeous spring weather continues!

Friday highs
Published 5:52 PM

Beautiful spring weather continues through Saturday afternoon!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies overnight and dry here along the I-25 corridor. We will see some light snow showers in the mountains. 

EXTENDED: Temps will be about five degrees cooler Friday with highs in the low to mid-60s for most lower lying areas along and east of I-25. We're warm and breezy Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Increasing clouds Sunday with a chance for widespread afternoon and evening thunderstorms, then rain and snow showers Sunday night and Monday morning. You can expect temperatures to be much cooler Monday before a gradual warming trend through the middle of next week. 

Julia Donovan

