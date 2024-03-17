Mostly dry & mild Sunday

SUNDAY: We start chilly in the mid 20s in most lower lying areas through the early morning hours. We warm up to the low 40s in Colorado Springs this afternoon. You can expect high 40s in Pueblo and mid 50s across the plains today. We could see a few light snow showers across our southern and central mountains throughout the day, but we stay mostly dry along and east of I-25.

MONDAY: Chances for moisture phase out during the early morning hours and clouds start to clear as we head through the day. Temperatures make a rebound to the low 50s in Colorado Springs, mid 50s in Pueblo and low 60s across the plains.

EXTENDED: Temperatures continue to warm to the high 50s in Colorado Springs and low to mid 60s in Pueblo and across the plains just in time for the official first day of spring Tuesday! You can expect sunny to partly cloudy skies and calm winds throughout most of the week.