WEATHER ALERT: Snow continues into Friday morning

WEATHER ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow will continue through Thursday night and into Friday morning.

TODAY: Some brief lulls this afternoon but models show increasing snow once again Thursday night and Friday morning. An additional six to ten inches of snow possible for Colorado Springs and one to five inches around Pueblo. The higher terrain west of I-25 may seen an additional foot of snow or more.

TONIGHT: Snow will continue overnight... and driving may be difficult and dangerous overnight. Morning lows will dip into the 20s.

EXTENDED: The snow will begin to taper off later Friday morning... but snow showers will linger. For the weekend expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s.