Skip to Content
Weather

Weather Alert: Tracking snow for tonight and Thursday

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:49 AM

TODAY: Increasing clouds, chilly with highs in the 30's and 40's. A few showers and storms for the afternoon around the I-25 corridor. Snow likely west of I-25 through Teller county by the afternoon; however, warmer ground temps should limit any slick roads until late Wednesday night.

EXTENDED: A changeover to all snow for lower terrain areas overnight Wednesday through Thursday and likely lingering through Friday for some. This will be a heavy, wet snow that could weigh down trees and power lines, especially where 6-12" of snow is expected north of Springs, 8-15"+ through the Palmer Divide and Teller counties. Teller county and portions of southwest Douglas county could receive 1-2 feet, especially for northeast facing slopes.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
local news
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content