Weather Alert: Tracking snow for tonight and Thursday

TODAY: Increasing clouds, chilly with highs in the 30's and 40's. A few showers and storms for the afternoon around the I-25 corridor. Snow likely west of I-25 through Teller county by the afternoon; however, warmer ground temps should limit any slick roads until late Wednesday night.

EXTENDED: A changeover to all snow for lower terrain areas overnight Wednesday through Thursday and likely lingering through Friday for some. This will be a heavy, wet snow that could weigh down trees and power lines, especially where 6-12" of snow is expected north of Springs, 8-15"+ through the Palmer Divide and Teller counties. Teller county and portions of southwest Douglas county could receive 1-2 feet, especially for northeast facing slopes.