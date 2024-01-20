Mountain snow & mild temps this weekend

SATURDAY: We start the day chilly in the teens along and east of I-25 through the early morning hours. Temperatures climb above freezing by 11:00 a.m. in Colorado Springs, and top off in the high 30s and low 40s for the Springs, Pueblo and plains. Light snow begins across the mountains as early as 5:00 p.m.

SUNDAY: Mountain snow ramps up in the early morning hours especially across the San Juans. Anything from flurries to light snow is possible across Teller County and I-25 throughout the day and overnight hours. We warm up drastically, with 56 for our high in Colorado Springs and 58 in Pueblo!!!

Snowfall estimates

EXTENDED: Light snow is still a possibility across portions of Teller County and I-25 through Monday morning. We stay fairly dry throughout the week and cool slightly with highs lingering in the 40s and low 50s for most lower lying areas.