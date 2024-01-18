One day cold snap on the way!

Mild and windy today out ahead of our cold front... much colder air drives in behind the front.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies... with mild and breezy conditions early today. A strong cold front will mover across the area this afternoon... and much colder air will filter in.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold overnight. Morning lows will dip into the single digits by sunrise Friday morning.

EXTENDED: Cold air across the plains on Friday will keep us in the 20s. Thankfully this is a one-day cold snap... and we'll warm back into the 40s and 50s by Sunday. Quiet weather and slightly above average temperatures through the middle of next week.