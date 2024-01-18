Skip to Content
One day cold snap on the way!

today at 8:06 AM
Published 7:34 AM

Mild and windy today out ahead of our cold front... much colder air drives in behind the front.

TODAY:  Partly to mostly cloudy skies... with mild and breezy conditions early today. A strong cold front will mover across the area this afternoon... and much colder air will filter in.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold overnight. Morning lows will dip into the single digits by sunrise Friday morning. 

EXTENDED: Cold air across the plains on Friday will keep us in the 20s. Thankfully this is a one-day cold snap... and we'll warm back into the 40s and 50s by Sunday. Quiet weather and slightly above average temperatures through the middle of next week. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

