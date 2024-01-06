Slick roads & snow showers Saturday

WEEKEND: Highs will be stuck in the 30s for most lower lying areas Saturday and Sunday. Mountain snow showers will continue through the weekend. Our next storm system set to impact southern Colorado will come in Sunday night and early Monday morning impacting our Monday morning commute. Please keep checking back for updates.

TRACKING ARCTIC BLAST NEXT WEEK: an ARCTIC BLAST of extreme cold next weekend IS possible. NOTE: It is STILL TOO EARLY to talk temps and snow totals but it would be best NOT to plan extended outdoor travel or events around the 13-16 of January. Stay tuned!