Starting 2024 slightly warmer

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer New Year's Day with temperatures rising to the low 50s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We stay dry in most areas with the possibility for some lingering light snow across the central mountains in the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: We return to normal in the 40s for most lower lying areas for the week ahead. A smaller storm is projected for the Thursday/Friday time frame, then our next major system looks to arrive late this weekend to early next week.

