Slightly cooler Tuesday

TONIGHT: Dipping down into the low 40s by 7:00 p.m. and 30s by 8:00, we'll eventually meet overnight lows in the 20s in most areas along and east of I-25. Clouds linger through the evening.

TUESDAY: We return to normal temperatures in the 40s for most lower lying areas for the week ahead, with clearer skies Tuesday before cloudy conditions return.

EXTENDED: A smaller storm is projected for the Thursday/Friday time frame, then our next major system looks to arrive late this weekend to early next week.