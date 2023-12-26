WEATHER ALERT: Snow and strong winds Tuesday

WEATHER ALERT: Snow heavy at times with reduced visibilities north of downtown COS and east across the plains through tonight.

TODAY: High wind warnings and blizzard warnings remain in effect for the KRDO viewing area. We'll see another round of moderate to heavy snow across northern El Paso county this afternoon and evening. Winds across the eastern plains may gust as high as 60 mph. Accumulations of snow will be very light from downtown Colorado Springs and areas south. 3 to 6 inches of snow can be expected in northern El Paso county. Highs today in the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Periods of snow overnight... especially in northern El Paso County and across the Palmer Divide. Blowing snow can quickly create whiteout conditions.