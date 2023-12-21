Unseasonably mild through Friday… winter weather returns Christmas weekend

EXTENDED: Mild temps again Friday with highs in the mid and upper-50s. Big changes still on tap for the weekend with colder temperatures and snow. There are still as many questions as answers when it comes to snowfall amounts along the I-25 corridor. But right now, accumulations look light and range from just a trace to one or two inches for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. These numbers are subject to change with update model runs come through.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold tonight as morning lows dip into the 20s.

TODAY: Gradually clearing skies later today with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Clearing skies this afternoon and mild temperatures. Winter weather returns this weekend.

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

