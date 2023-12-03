Skip to Content
Big warm up begins Monday

today at 6:54 PM
Published 5:45 PM

TONIGHT: Winds have died down to around 10 to 20 MPH in our lower lying areas for the overnight hours, as temperatures cool to the 20s in Colorado Springs but feeling like teens with those still breezy conditions.

EXTENDED: High Country snow will come to an end early Monday morning. Ski resorts have made out very well with around a foot of snow in most areas across I-70. We're slowly warming up with 50s in the forecast for Monday. We'll be much warmer by the middle of the week with highs in the upper-60s before yet another weekend cold front develops.

Julia Donovan

