Slow warm up starts Sunday

SUNDAY: We start with dangerously cold temperatures for our early morning hours once again in the single digits and teens in most areas. The sun makes a return with a slow but steady warming trend. 38 is the forecast high in the Springs, 40 in Pueblo. This is the beginning of a dry and sunny stretch with breezy conditions at best.

MONDAY: Temperatures warm a few more degrees to 42 in Colorado Springs and 44 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We'll hit the 50s in many lower lying areas by Tuesday and stay calm and dry through Wednesday. A mountain storm is expected Thursday/Friday.