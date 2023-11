SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and temperatures in the 50s and 60s as our next system moves in. Snow will spread across the High Country during the early afternoon hours with a wintry mix possible for our lower lying areas.

MONDAY: The steadiest of the snow arrives Monday morning across the Palmer Divide and Teller County. Winds will also remain gusty throughout the day up to 50 MPH across the Plains. Highs will cool to the 40s and 50s.