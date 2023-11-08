WEATHER ALERT: Snow & Cold on the way

WEATHER ALERT: Cold air and light snow can be expected tonight. We'll see higher snowfall amounts over the higher terrain west of Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TODAY: Sunny and cool early Wednesday... with increasing clouds and cool temps this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-40s to the low-50s. Expect a mix of rain and snow showers this afternoon before most areas switch to snow later tonight.

TONIGHT: Light snow can be expected across the I-25 corridor tonight and early Thursday morning. Right now it's a trace to 2" for Colorado Springs with any of the larger totals west of downtown. Most snow will come to and end by sunrise with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cool Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Clear skies and cold Friday morning with lows in the teens and twenties. Gradually milder temperatures are on the way for the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s. Even milder early next week.