Skip to Content
Weather

WEATHER ALERT: Slick roads & freezing temps Sunday

Sunday morning wind chill
By
today at 7:12 AM
Published 5:20 AM

SUNDAY: We start the day below freezing in most areas with the wind chill bringing apparent temperatures to the single digits. We don't warm up much as arctic air settles in for the day, keeping us in the low 20s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Snow bands continue throughout the day, likely quieting down in the springs in the afternoon hours pushing further south. Most heavy snow across the state is predicted to subside by 10:00 p.m.

MONDAY: High pressure returns to the region bringing clearer skies and temperatures back up to the mid to high 40s in most areas.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content