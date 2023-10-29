WEATHER ALERT: Slick roads & freezing temps Sunday

SUNDAY: We start the day below freezing in most areas with the wind chill bringing apparent temperatures to the single digits. We don't warm up much as arctic air settles in for the day, keeping us in the low 20s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Snow bands continue throughout the day, likely quieting down in the springs in the afternoon hours pushing further south. Most heavy snow across the state is predicted to subside by 10:00 p.m.

MONDAY: High pressure returns to the region bringing clearer skies and temperatures back up to the mid to high 40s in most areas.