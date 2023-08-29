Skip to Content
Below average temperatures and dry today

today at 8:46 AM
Published 7:31 AM

We'll enjoy one more day with below average temperatures and drier conditions Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and cooler than average temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool again overnight with morning lows Wednesday in the 50s.

EXTENDED:  As high pressure builds across southern Colorado temperatures will once again warm to above average. Highs will gradually climb back into the upper-80s and 90s through the weekend. We'll also see a chance for showers and thunderstorms starting on Friday, although it currently looks like most of these will be over the higher terrain west of the I-25 corridor. Right now it looks like Labor Day will be mainly sunny and hot.

