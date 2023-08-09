Skip to Content
Sunny and cooler today!

Mainly sunny and a little cooler across the area this afternoon.

TODAY: A weak system passing by to our north will drop highs into the low and mid-80s this afternoon. Should be a dry day across the area with little to no chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy overnight with morning lows dipping into the mid and upper-50s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will warm again quickly on Thursday afternoon as highs top out in the upper-80s to the mid-90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will also ramp up heading into the weekend... with healthy thunderstorm chances lingering into early next week. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

