Sunny and cooler today!

Mainly sunny and a little cooler across the area this afternoon.

TODAY: A weak system passing by to our north will drop highs into the low and mid-80s this afternoon. Should be a dry day across the area with little to no chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy overnight with morning lows dipping into the mid and upper-50s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will warm again quickly on Thursday afternoon as highs top out in the upper-80s to the mid-90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will also ramp up heading into the weekend... with healthy thunderstorm chances lingering into early next week.