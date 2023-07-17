Tracking the Heat

Skip to Content
Likely the warmest day of 2023.

TODAY: A heat dome has set up over the southwestern US. Highs are expected to reach the 90s & 100s across the region. 96 is the forecast high in the Springs, 104 in Pueblo. Heat advisories have been issued until 9:00 PM, stay hydrated and limit time outside. We stay dry with a few clouds in the evening.

TONIGHT: Lows dip into the 60s across the region with few clouds.

TOMORROW: Another day dominated by high pressure. Highs will once again reach the 90s & 100s. 94 is the expected high in the Springs, 102 in Pueblo. A few evening showers are possible, widely scattered in nature.

EXTENDED: The weather ramps up by Wednesday, with temperatures cooling and rain chances increasing. We could be tracking strong to severe storms as the week comes to an end.

