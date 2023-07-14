Skip to Content
Cooler today with a shower or two

Published 4:36 AM

TODAY: We cool off a bit today, with temperatures returning to seasonal values. 86 is the expected high in the Springs with 94 in Pueblo. A stray shower is possible by the late afternoon across the Pikes Peak region, with a stronger storm or two possible across the Plains. Overall, a much calmer weather day.

TONIGHT: A few overnight showers are possible, with a few clouds lingering. Lows dip to the 50s and 60s across the region.

EXTENDED: By Saturday, rain chances make a return with temperatures dipping into the 70s and 80s. Another surge of heat is expected to start the week next week.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

