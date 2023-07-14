Cooler today with a shower or two

TODAY: We cool off a bit today, with temperatures returning to seasonal values. 86 is the expected high in the Springs with 94 in Pueblo. A stray shower is possible by the late afternoon across the Pikes Peak region, with a stronger storm or two possible across the Plains. Overall, a much calmer weather day.

TONIGHT: A few overnight showers are possible, with a few clouds lingering. Lows dip to the 50s and 60s across the region.

EXTENDED: By Saturday, rain chances make a return with temperatures dipping into the 70s and 80s. Another surge of heat is expected to start the week next week.