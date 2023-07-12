Another Day of Heat

Another hot day is on tap.

TODAY: High pressure remains parked over the southwestern United States, keeping above average temperatures in place. Highs will run 5-10 degrees above average, 92 in the Springs and 99 in Pueblo. Mainly dry conditions are expected, with a few showers possible between 6-9 PM.

TONIGHT: Clouds clear with lows in the 60s across the region.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will cool this weekend with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday... as highs dip into the 80s. Hotter again by early next week.