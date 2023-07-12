Skip to Content
Another Day of Heat

today at 5:03 AM
Another hot day is on tap.

TODAY: High pressure remains parked over the southwestern United States, keeping above average temperatures in place. Highs will run 5-10 degrees above average, 92 in the Springs and 99 in Pueblo. Mainly dry conditions are expected, with a few showers possible between 6-9 PM.

TONIGHT: Clouds clear with lows in the 60s across the region.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will cool this weekend with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday... as highs dip into the 80s. Hotter again by early next week.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

