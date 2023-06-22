Strong Storms Again Today

Another unsettled day ahead.

TODAY: We do it all over again today. Storms are expected to develop between 12-2PM across the region, hail, a few tornadoes and flash flooding are the main concerns. Storms will once again have a healthy amount of moisture to work with. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average, topping out at 78 in the Springs & 83 in Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Storms come to an end around midnight. We begin to clear out, setting the stage for a warm and sunny end to the week.

TOMORROW: A calm pattern dominates the region. We dry out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. 84 is the expected high in Colorado Springs and 92 in Pueblo.