Skip to Content
Weather

Strong Storms Again Today

KRDO
By
today at 3:28 AM
Published 3:24 AM

Another unsettled day ahead.

TODAY: We do it all over again today. Storms are expected to develop between 12-2PM across the region, hail, a few tornadoes and flash flooding are the main concerns. Storms will once again have a healthy amount of moisture to work with. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average, topping out at 78 in the Springs & 83 in Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Storms come to an end around midnight. We begin to clear out, setting the stage for a warm and sunny end to the week.

TOMORROW: A calm pattern dominates the region. We dry out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. 84 is the expected high in Colorado Springs and 92 in Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content