Few severe storms possible Wednesday across the I-25 corridor and Plains

TODAY: After a dismal and cloudy start, clouds will part closer to the noon hour allowing for a little sunshine to peak through. High temps in the 70's before storms develop after 1pm across our local mountain cities. Storms will begin to roll across I-25 after 3pm producing lightning and gusty winds. The best chance of severe storms will remain east of I-25 and across southeastern Colorado through the evening time-frame.

EXTENDED: Numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Wednesday... with some possibly strong to severe. Temps remain mild with highs in the low and mid-70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will linger through the end of the work week with gradually warmer temperatures by the weekend.