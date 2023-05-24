Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 1:27 PM
Published 10:38 AM

Few severe storms possible Wednesday across the I-25 corridor and Plains

TODAY: After a dismal and cloudy start, clouds will part closer to the noon hour allowing for a little sunshine to peak through. High temps in the 70's before storms develop after 1pm across our local mountain cities. Storms will begin to roll across I-25 after 3pm producing lightning and gusty winds. The best chance of severe storms will remain east of I-25 and across southeastern Colorado through the evening time-frame.

EXTENDED: Numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Wednesday... with some possibly strong to severe. Temps remain mild with highs in the low and mid-70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will linger through the end of the work week with gradually warmer temperatures by the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content