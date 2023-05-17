PM showers and storms today, then rainy Thursday

Unsettled weather will continue through the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny early with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs today will be mild in the mid-70s and low-80s. The best chance for storms will be after 2 pm.

TONIGHT: A few showers this evening. With a cold front passing through the region early Thursday morning.

EXTENDED: Mainly cloudy skies with steadier and heavier rain developing through through the day. Cooler Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Periods of rain and cool temperatures ahead for Friday with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Slightly warmer for the weekend with more rounds of late day showers and thunderstorms.