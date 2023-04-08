Record heat by Tuesday?

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing is expected during the overnight hours keeping lows a few degrees above average. Lows are expected to stay in the 30s across the region, with a light wind from the north at 5-10 MPH.

EASTER: Happy Easter! A gorgeous Sunday is expected with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average, 66 is expected in the Springs and 71 in Pueblo. This is the start of a dry and mild pattern for the week ahead.

EXTENDED: Ridging continues for the first half of the work week, with record highs possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. We stay dry and sunny through Friday, with an unsettled weekend possible.