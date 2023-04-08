Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 3:43 PM

Record heat by Tuesday?

KRDO

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing is expected during the overnight hours keeping lows a few degrees above average. Lows are expected to stay in the 30s across the region, with a light wind from the north at 5-10 MPH.

EASTER: Happy Easter! A gorgeous Sunday is expected with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average, 66 is expected in the Springs and 71 in Pueblo. This is the start of a dry and mild pattern for the week ahead.

EXTENDED: Ridging continues for the first half of the work week, with record highs possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. We stay dry and sunny through Friday, with an unsettled weekend possible.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content