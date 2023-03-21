Wind and fire weather tomorrow

TODAY: Partly sunny skies with highs soaring into the 50's to near 60°. Breezy conditions are expected, with 20-30 MPH gusts across the S I-25 corridor. Snow showers will be heavy and cause difficult travel across the high country.

TOMORROW: Temps continue to increase through the day on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. An active weather day is expected with high wind and fire weather watches issued for the day. Wind gusts upwards of 70 MPH are expected.

EXTENDED: By Thursday, we drop back below average with highs in the 40s and 50s. We stay mainly dry across the I-25 corridor and plains with a few showers possible Wednesday/Thursday. As we look ahead to the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern looks to setup across southern CO.