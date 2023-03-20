Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
March 19, 2023 4:35 AM
Published 9:37 AM

Comfortable start to the week!

TODAY: 50s and 60s are expected across the I-25 corridor and Plains. Winds remain calm (SW at 5-15 MPH). Snow will spread over the high country, marking the beginning of an active week for the mountains. A general 12-36" is expected through Thursday.

EXTENDED: Temps continue to increase through the day on Wednesday. By Thursday, we drop back below average with highs in the 40s and 50s. We stay mainly dry across the I-25 corridor and plains with a few showers possible Wednesday/Thursday. As we look ahead to the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern looks to setup across southern CO.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content