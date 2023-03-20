Comfortable start to the week!

TODAY: 50s and 60s are expected across the I-25 corridor and Plains. Winds remain calm (SW at 5-15 MPH). Snow will spread over the high country, marking the beginning of an active week for the mountains. A general 12-36" is expected through Thursday.

EXTENDED: Temps continue to increase through the day on Wednesday. By Thursday, we drop back below average with highs in the 40s and 50s. We stay mainly dry across the I-25 corridor and plains with a few showers possible Wednesday/Thursday. As we look ahead to the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern looks to setup across southern CO.