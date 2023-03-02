Skip to Content
Tracking End Of Week Snow Chances

TODAY: Widespread snow showers are expected today across southern Colorado. <1" of snow is possible for both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Heavier snowfall south of Pueblo towards Walsenburg and Trinidad where 2-5" are possible. Isolated folks may see 4-8".

EXTENDED: Snow will taper off to scattered showers by the evening... and highs will top out in the mid and upper-30s. Another weak wave will pass by to our north on Friday... with the chance for a few isolated snow showers. Cool Saturday with highs in the upper-30s and mid-40s.  Warmer by Sunday with highs back into the 50s and 60s. Looking towards the middle of next week for another round of weather.

Andy Stein

Andy Stein is a meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. You can learn more about him here.

