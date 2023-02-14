WEATHER ALERT: Heavy snow overnight and Wednesday

WEATHER ALERT: A strong winter storm will have widespread impacts across the region starting Tuesday night and Wednesday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds this afternoon, coupled with mild temperatures in the low and mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers this evening... with snow intensifying overnight into Wednesday morning. Much colder air also surges in across the region... with lows dropping into the teens overnight. Driving may be difficult for the Wednesday morning commute.

EXTENDED: Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue into the late morning and early afternoon. Cold tomorrow with highs in the teens and 20s. Skies will begin to clear late Wednesday night. Thursday morning lows will be frigid in the single digits... with afternoon highs in the 30s. The 50s return by the weekend.