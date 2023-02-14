Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 6:48 AM

WEATHER ALERT: Heavy snow overnight and Wednesday

2-14 WINTER STORM

WEATHER ALERT:  A strong winter storm will have widespread impacts across the region starting Tuesday night and Wednesday.

TODAY:  Increasing clouds this afternoon, coupled with mild temperatures in the low and mid-50s. 

TONIGHT: Snow showers this evening... with snow intensifying overnight into Wednesday morning. Much colder air also surges in across the region... with lows dropping into the teens overnight.  Driving may be difficult for the Wednesday morning commute.

EXTENDED: Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue into the late morning and early afternoon. Cold tomorrow with highs in the teens and 20s. Skies will begin to clear late Wednesday night. Thursday morning lows will be frigid in the single digits... with afternoon highs in the 30s. The 50s return by the weekend. 

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content