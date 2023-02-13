A winter storm moves in Tuesday night

Two storms systems will impact the region through Wednesday night.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm today with highs in the 50s and 60s. There is a small chance for a few rain showers this afternoon. Snow will move into the mountains to our west later today.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows falling into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENED: A much more impactful winter storm will impact the area starting on Tuesday night. Accumulating snow can be expected through Wednesday evening, coupled with some very cold temperatures. High Wednesday will max out in the teens and low-20s. Snow amounts are still highly subject to change... but the heaviest snow will like fall to the south and east of Pueblo. The Springs and Pueblo are right now sitting in the range of 2" to 6" of snow. Some areas to the south near Walsenburg and Trinidad may see up to a foot of snow by Thursday morning.