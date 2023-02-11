Beautiful weekend, tracking midweek storm

SATURDAY: A beautiful weekend is headed our way with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s across the region for Saturday, and the winds remain calm!

SUNDAY: A rinse and repeat forecast is in store, with slightly cooler temperatures in the 50s. Get outside and take advantage of this calm weather, BIG changes are coming.

EXTENDED: Two storms are expected next week. Sunday night into Monday, snow should stay south with minimal impacts expected. By the middle of the week, we're tracking a more sizeable storm with the potential for major widespread impacts. This system is still 4,000 miles away. We'll keep tracking this throughout the weekend and keep you updated on timing and potential snow totals.