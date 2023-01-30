Skip to Content
Bitterly cold temperatures the next 48-hours

Weather Alert: Bitterly cold temperatures will continue the next couple of days.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and cold today with periodic snow showers across the areas. Highs today will struggle to make it into the upper teens and low-20s.

TONIGHT: Bitterly cold and dangerous wind chills again overnight... with most areas seeing single digits and sub-zero reading overnight.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cold again Tuesday with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s. We like won't see above freezing temperatures until Wednesday. Temperatures will then warm nicely through the end of the work week with highs back into the mid and upper-50s by Friday. 

