Marty’s Wednesday Evening Forecast – Crisp Night Ahead – 1/4/2023

Overview: We're tracking slightly warmer air and mostly high-country snow...

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with low temperatures in the single digits and teens for most areas, but some pockets near the mountains may remain in the 20s.

Thursday: Mountain wave clouds will increase over the plains resulting in a partly to mostly cloudy sky over eastern Colorado during the afternoon. There will be some pockets of gusty wind over the mountains, and breezy periods over typically windy areas on the higher terrain along I-25, but the wind over lower elevations farther east should remain rather light. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly warmer in the 40s and 50s for the plains with 30s over the high country and high mountain valleys.

Extended: The next storm will move over the state on Friday bringing some snow to the mountains along the Continental Divide and wind to eastern Colorado. High temperatures over eastern Colorado on Friday should warm into the 40s and 50s around the Pikes Peak Region with 50s to lower 60s along and south of the Arkansas River, but only 30s for the high country. There is a slight possibility for spotty brief, and generally light snow showers to develop over and near the mountains late Friday afternoon, and a combination of clouds and wind may cause the air to feel cooler than the numbers might suggest. This weekend will be partly cloudy, dry, and breezy at times over eastern Colorado. Saturday looks cooler with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Sunday should warm into the 40s and 50s for more areas, but we'll likely have more wind again too.

