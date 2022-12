TODAY: Snow will move out of the state by 9 AM. Slippery travel is expected NORTH of Colorado Springs, where the greatest snow accumulations occurred. As clouds clear during the early afternoon, roads will significantly improve. Much cooler with highs in the 30's and 40s.

EXTENDED: Seasonal temps in the upper 40's for Friday and Saturday (New Year's Eve) and our next winter storm arrives for the first day of the new year beginning later that evening.